Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 24, 2020

Does Instagram Make You Green With Envy?

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge insta_sponsored.jpg
When we’re feeling bored or possibly even lonely, we often turn to social media to see what our friends are up to. Social media outlets like Facebook and Instagram allow us to carefully curate the image we want to put forward to our friends, and usually, that’s a positive spin on our lives.

“Perfect” Friends
It can be incredibly easy to develop what’s known as “Instagram Envy,” where feelings of inadequacy and jealousy can build quickly. It takes no time to feel a mood shift from contentment to one of envious voyeurism. How can it not when you’re sitting in your jammies eating ramen noodles, and your friend just posted an elegant yet artsy photo of a fabulous dinner? 

Instagram makes it easy to create an idealized version of your life, thus making it easy to start feeling down about your-less-than perfect existence. News flash: retro filters or not, nobody’s life is perfect.

Life is Better on the Internet
When we choose what other see about us, it’s natural only to post the positive and to put it in the best light (or filter) possible. Nobody wants to post the imperfect parts of life, and the culture of Instagram is to show off the best, rather than show off the underbelly. Everyone and everything can look a little bit better through the Instagram lens. That photo of the perfect happy family is only a glimpse into their lives; notice how you don’t see a picture of the crying baby, the tantrums, and the bickering that comes with family life. 



Let the Healing Process Begin
Acknowledge when Instagram is starting to control your behavior and actions. Force yourself to change your perspective and see if you notice any changes. Use Instagram to suit your own needs and possibly even serve as a form of motivation. Blogger xojane has turned Instagram into a positive—when debating whether or not she should go on her morning run, she saw a fellow Instagram user post a stunning sunrise photo, which was enough to get her motivated.

Instead of feeling envious, try acknowledging others’ milestones and simply share happiness instead of sinking into despair that that’s not your life. This is easier said than done, but here are a few tips to try and make the positive transition easier.

1. Avoid “hate following”
Most of us are guilty of following at least one person we dislike, or someone whose life we can’t connect with. Cut these from your Instagram life and save room for the people you actually do like and want to be happy for. Find new users who inspire you and don’t make you feel bad about yourself.

2. Stop checking so frequently
Limit yourself to no more than three check-ins per day to wean yourself off of the Instagram voyeurism. You’ll find yourself appreciating your time more while also savoring the time you do spend on Instagram. 

3. Post for yourself, not for likes
In the self-congratulatory culture of Instagram, it’s easy to get caught up in what others think about you based on the currency of “likes.” Yes, you can buy Instagram likes – hell, you can even get free Instagram likes with tools like Likezoid – but we recommend you use Instagram as a tool for journaling your life and not because you want more people to be envious of you.

Tags: ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Sponsored

More by San Antonio Current Staff for Royal Purity (SPONSORED)

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says He'll Soon Share Plan to Reopen Restaurants, Retailers and Salons Read More

  2. San Antonio Council Votes for $25 Million Fund to Help Residents With Rent, Food and Medicine Read More

  3. Taco Cabana's Corporate Owner Got $10 Million Through Coronavirus Small-Business Aid Plan Read More

  4. After Trump's Briefing, South Texas Poison Center Expects Calls About Ingesting Disinfectant Read More

  5. San Antonio Nurse's Design May Provide Better Coronavirus Protection Than N-95 Face Masks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation