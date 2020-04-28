Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

San Antonio Apartment Complex Locks Out 50 Residents Despite Eviction Moratorium

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge The Olmos Club Apartments - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • The Olmos Club Apartments
Around 50 residents of a north-of-downtown apartment complex were locked out Monday in what local officials are calling a violation of a local moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents at the Olmos Club Apartments on the 800 block of Basse Road returned home to find themselves locked out of their units, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said during a Monday evening press briefing.

Wolff called the move a "flagrant violation" of the eviction moratorium and said he'd asked the DA's office and law enforcement officials to look into the incident.

Contacted by phone, the complex's property manager, Edward Garza, confirmed that new locks were installed on the apartments of residents who owe rent. However, he said the move doesn't qualify as an eviction because residents can still ask to be allowed into their units.



"We're doing everything by law," Garza said. "We talked to the lawyers. We're not breaking no laws. We're not doing nothing wrong."

The complex is owned by Florida-based MacTex Properties, Garza said.

This week, the Texas Supreme Court extended its moratorium on evictions through May 18.

