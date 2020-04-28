Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

San Antonio's KABB Cheerleads Abbott's Reopening Plan by Posting 'Let's Go to the MALL Everybody' on Facebook

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shows off an order signed during the coronavirus pandemic. - INSTAGRAM / @GOVERNORABBOTT
  • Instagram / @governorabbott
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shows off an order signed during the coronavirus pandemic.
When Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled his plan to reopen retail businesses and restaurants across the state, media coverage was largely tempered with caution, some with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Not so for San Antonio Fox affiliate KABB-TV.

"Let's go the MALL everybody," the station posted on its Facebook page without irony as it linked a story on Texas shopping centers reopening. To further get the point across, the poster even followed up the sentiment with three smiley emoticons.

The story itself reported that Simon Property Group — owner of SA's Ingram Park Mall and the San Marcos Premium Outlet — plans to reopen those shopping centers as well as other properties around the state.



Although the brief article mentions restrictions will be in place to ensure occupancy "doesn't exceed one person per 50 square feet," it offers no context for the controversy surrounding Abbott's order. Nor does it touch on public health experts' warnings about the potential danger of gathering in retail spaces before the coronavirus pandemic peaks.

Of course, news cycles are brisk, and the post could have been an innocent gaffe by an overworked intern.

However, the track record of KABB's owner, Sinclair Broadcasting, gives reason for pause. Sinclair — which also owns San Antonio's WOAI-TV and KMYS-TV — has a decades-long track record of mixing far-right propaganda with its news content.

Remember the scary scripted screeds that news anchors at nearly 200 local stations read in 2018 in lockstep with President Donald Trump's "fake news" Twitter meltdowns? That was ordered up by Sinclair.

In the early 2000s, the media group also forced outlets to run a lengthy hatchet job on then-Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry. More recently, it required stations to run pro-Trump propaganda segments featuring former White House official Boris Epshteyn.

Whether the "Let's go to the mall" post was an innocent mistake or an attempt to pat Abbott on the back as he joins other other GOP governors in rushing to reopen their economies, it's hard to imagine the post would pass the smell test with any editor serious about journalistic ethics.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Apartment Complex Locks Out 50 Residents Despite Eviction Moratorium Read More

  2. Gov. Abbott Lays Out Plan to Open Texas Businesses, But Critics Warn of Coronavirus Rebound Read More

  3. San Antonio Woman Kills Her 2 Children and Mother Before Shooting Herself Read More

  4. Trump Gave Misleading or False Info in 25% of His Coronavirus Briefing Remarks, Report Finds Read More

  5. Glitter Political: Local Democratic Party Chairwoman Monica Alcántara Aims to Unite Party Amid a New Political Normal Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation