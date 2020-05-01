Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 1, 2020

GrayStreet Partners Buys San Antonio's Lone Star Brewery in Last-Minute Deal

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge GrayStreet Acquisitions, a subsidiary of the development company GrayStreet Partners, aims to rejuvenate Lone Star Brewery. - MICHAEL BARAJAS
  • Michael Barajas
  • GrayStreet Acquisitions, a subsidiary of the development company GrayStreet Partners, aims to rejuvenate Lone Star Brewery.
Developers hoping to rejuvenate the Lone Star Brewery after its 1996 closure have been stymied by hurdles ranging from bankruptcies to environmental issues.

Now, Lone Star Development and GrayStreet Acquisitions, a subsidiary of the development company GrayStreet Partners, hope to begin a new chapter for 32-acre property in a deal set to finalize today, according to The Rivard Report.



In January, Lone Star Brewery Development Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in a move that halted a pending foreclosure auction. Since then, the future of the property was juggled between GrayStreet and Dallas-based Quadrant Investment Properties, with the former coming out on top after presenting a $14.5 million offer, the Express-News reports.

click to enlarge GrayStreet Acquisitions purchased the 32-acre property for $14.45 million. - MICHAEL BARAJAS
  • Michael Barajas
  • GrayStreet Acquisitions purchased the 32-acre property for $14.45 million.
Previous plans for the property have included a multi-use complex to feature office and retail space, restaurants, a movie theater, a boutique hotel and multifamily housing.

At press time, it was unclear what form the new development might take, but it's been a long time in the making.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As Abbott Reopens Businesses, Texas Records Biggest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Toll Read More

  2. Report: Trump Slams San Antonio-Tied Campaign Manager Brad Parscale as Poll Numbers Drop Read More

  3. San Antonio Apartment Complex Locks Out 50 Residents Despite Eviction Moratorium Read More

  4. Coronavirus Crisis Brings Harsh Challenges to San Antonio's Undocumented Community Read More

  5. The Best CBD Gummies of 2020 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation