Friday, May 1, 2020
Man Dies in Drug-Related Shooting on San Antonio's East Side
Posted
By Darian Mendez
on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 9:49 AM
click to enlarge
A man was shot and killed during an apparent drug deal on the East Side Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.
SAPD was called to the scene at a Super 8 motel on the 300 block of Roland Road around 9 a.m. When they arrived they found the victim's body in the the parking lot.
The victim, 30, approached a vehicle parked at the motel for a suspected transaction when he was shot from behind, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KSAT
.
The two perpetrators, who were covered up, fled the scene in a white pickup truck, according to authorities. Officers will review surveillance videos to continue the investigation, KSAT reports.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, shooting, crime, East Side, Pecan Valley, Roland Road, San Antonio Police, murder, drug deal, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.