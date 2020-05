Man Dies in Drug-Related Shooting on San Antonio's East Side

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A man was shot and killed during an apparent drug deal on the East Side Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.SAPD was called to the scene at a Super 8 motel on the 300 block of Roland Road around 9 a.m. When they arrived they found the victim's body in the the parking lot.The victim, 30, approached a vehicle parked at the motel for a suspected transaction when he was shot from behind, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KSAT The two perpetrators, who were covered up, fled the scene in a white pickup truck, according to authorities. Officers will review surveillance videos to continue the investigation, KSAT reports.