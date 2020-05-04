Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, May 4, 2020

Woman Pushing Shopping Cart Fatally Struck by Pickup Truck on Austin Highway, Police Say

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Austin Highway late Sunday night, authorities told KSAT.

The woman, 53, was walking on the 1750 block of Austin Highway where she was struck by a 1996 black Ford Ranger that was traveling northeast. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



The San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police told KSAT the motorist couldn't see the woman because it was dark. The driver did however stop to help, and no charges are expected to be filed.

The name of the woman has yet to be released, pending notification of next of kin.

