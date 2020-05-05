Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Brent Boller, a Familiar Voice on Texas Public Radio and KTSA, Has Died at Age 63

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 9:29 AM

click to enlarge Brent Boller smiles at the mic in Texas Public Radio's studio. - FACEBOOK / BRENT BOLLER
  • Facebook / Brent Boller
  • Brent Boller smiles at the mic in Texas Public Radio's studio.
Brent Boller, a longtime news anchor at San Antonio's Texas Public Radio, died Monday after a struggle with cancer.

The 63-year-old Boller's voice carried an instantly recognizable radio resonance. Before joining TPR, he anchored AM talk station KTSA's morning drive time through much of the 2000s. A former Air Force captain, he also did a stint as a Joint Base San Antonio media spokesman.



"He was truly one of the Good Guys," TPR President and CEO Joyce Slocum wrote on Boller's Facebook page. "Always upbeat and concerned about others. We'll miss that dazzling smile. On the professional side, his voice and delivery were amazing."

Boller, a California native, studied at Texas State University and later earned a graduate degree at the University of Oklahoma, according to a post on TPR's website.

He's survived by his wife Jean and daughter McKenna.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Researchers Land $200,000 to Develop Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Read More

  2. Woman Pushing Shopping Cart Fatally Struck by Pickup Truck on Austin Highway, Police Say Read More

  3. Texas AG Ken Paxton Threatens Election Officials Who Expand Mail-In Voting Over Coronavirus Read More

  4. GrayStreet Partners Buys San Antonio's Lone Star Brewery in Last-Minute Deal Read More

  5. Developers Rajeev Puri, James Schuepbach to Receive Full Property Tax Exemption for SoFlo Apartments Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation