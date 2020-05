Brent Boller, a Familiar Voice on Texas Public Radio and KTSA, Has Died at Age 63

click to enlarge Facebook / Brent Boller

Brent Boller smiles at the mic in Texas Public Radio's studio.

Brent Boller, a longtime news anchor at San Antonio's Texas Public Radio, died Monday after a struggle with cancer.The 63-year-old Boller's voice carried an instantly recognizable radio resonance. Before joining TPR, he anchored AM talk station KTSA's morning drive time through much of the 2000s. A former Air Force captain, he also did a stint as a Joint Base San Antonio media spokesman."He was truly one of the Good Guys," TPR President and CEO Joyce Slocum wrote on Boller's Facebook page . "Always upbeat and concerned about others. We'll miss that dazzling smile. On the professional side, his voice and delivery were amazing."Boller, a California native, studied at Texas State University and later earned a graduate degree at the University of Oklahoma, according to a post on TPR's website He's survived by his wife Jean and daughter McKenna.