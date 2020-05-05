Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

New Operation B.R.A.V.E. Media Campaign Promotes HIV Treatment as Powerful Prevention Tool

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 5:20 PM

click to enlarge golow_640x640_digitaladenglishb.jpg
This week, Operation B.R.A.V.E. (Bexar county Response And Victory in end ing the Epidemic) announced the launch of “How Low Can You Go?”, an innovative bi-lingual media campaign aimed at promoting HIV treatment as a powerful tool for HIV prevention. When people with HIV take their HIV medications as prescribed, they can keep the amount of HIV in their body so low that it can’t be passed on to others. In clinical terms, this is called viral suppression. The campaign is supported by two websites, GoLowSA.org and BajarSA.org (Spanish), as well as smart phone apps for iOS and Android.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is proven science supporting the campaign. In three different studies, including thousands of couples and many thousand acts of sex without a condom or other HIV prevention method, no HIV transmissions to an HIV-negative partner were observed when the HIV-positive person was virally suppressed.



This is life-changing news for the more than 6,400 people living with HIV in Bexar County. Greg Casillas has been living with HIV for 20 years and virally suppressed since 2018. "When I was diagnosed, taking meds felt like the beginning of the end of my life. It was very difficult for me to accept,” Greg said. “When I learned new HIV meds could help me live a long, normal life, I confronted the internal stigma I had created and started care. Marrying the man of my dreams meant I needed to do it for him too. By taking my meds and staying healthy, I cannot pass HIV to him. It's not a cure for HIV, but it's the next best thing."

click to enlarge golow_640x640_digitaladenglisha.jpg
When the amount of HIV in a person’s body is so low that it’s difficult for lab tests measure, it’s  referred to as being “undetectable.” It takes commitment for a person to reach this status.

“You need to take your HIV meds every day as prescribed. It can take a few months to several months to get to undetectable status as everyone is different,” said  Dr. Roberto Villarreal, Senior Vice President at University Health System. “Once your doctor confirms the amount of HIV in your body is undetectable, you still need to keep taking your meds and going to your medical appointments. The goal is to adhere to your HIV treatment and remain undetectable long-term.”

An estimated 37% of people living with HIV in Bexar County have not been able to reach an undetectable status. This may be due to other health issues, how often they take their meds or other socioeconomic factors. Operation B.R.A.V.E. has set an ambitious goal of having 90% of persons with HIV in Bexar County achieve a consistent undetectable level of HIV by 2030.

Funding for this initiative is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services(HHS), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), HIV/AIDS Bureau (HAB).

Tags: ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of Sponsored

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Caught on Recording Saying Reopening Will Increase Spread of Coronavirus Read More

  2. San Antonio Researchers Land $200,000 to Develop Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Read More

  3. Woman Pushing Shopping Cart Fatally Struck by Pickup Truck on Austin Highway, Police Say Read More

  4. Brent Boller, a Familiar Voice on Texas Public Radio and KTSA, Has Died at Age 63 Read More

  5. Texas AG Ken Paxton Threatens Election Officials Who Expand Mail-In Voting Over Coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation