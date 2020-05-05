Poll: 20% of San Antonians Admit to Buying More Toilet Paper Than Needed During Coronavirus Crisis

click image
When it comes to sharing toilet paper, many San Antonians can't seem to spare a square
.
That's according to a poll
that took a deep look at the hottest commodity since Hurricane Harvey's gas panic
. The survey, developed in a partnership between Bexar Facts, KSAT-12 and the Rivard Report
, asked San Antonians
about their personal toilet paper buying habits — as well as what they thought their neighbors were doing.
Roughly 20% fessed up, admitting they upped the amount of toilet paper they bought during the COVID-19 crisis. While one in five San Antonians is nothing to shake a stick at, given all the photos of empty shelves
at retailers throughout the city, the numbers don't seem to add up. After, all the buying spree was so intense grocers including H-E-B
had to set purchase limits to preserve supplies.
Some in the poll were happy to point the finger at their neighbors, though. Whether they ran into them at the store or were just guessing, around 21% of San Antonians believe their neighbors were the ones hoarding all that TP. More than half — 56% — claimed they didn't know their neighbors' buying habits, while 23% said they didn't think their neighbors were on a shopping spree.
Whether survey participants were afraid to be outed as hoarders or they had other reasons not to fess up, the results suggest some of us are being less than truthful about our buying habits.
Or, as Jurassic Park
's Dr. Ian Malcolm would say, "That is one big pile of shit."
