Joaquin Castro Teases Twin on Twitter — by Posting Thirst Trap of the Former San Antonio Mayor

Damn! I apologize for doubting you @juliancastro. Nice six pack!



I feel like I finally have a twin again. pic.twitter.com/8SDe920QzP — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) May 5, 2020

No one is supposed to emerge from quarantine looking better than they did going in. I thought we agreed on at least that, as a nation. — #MyMotherWasNotAnEnemyOfThePeople (@Inalein_19) May 5, 2020

Public figures posting thirst traps on social media is nothing new, but it's not often that someone's identical twin does it for them.But that's just what U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, did on Tuesday when he tweeted two photos of his shirtless brother Julián Castro playing soccer with his son."Damn! I apologize for doubting you @juliancastro. Nice six pack!" the Congressman's tweet reads."I feel like I finally have a twin again."People responded as one would expect expect, from awed GIF reactions:To throwing a bit of shade:For his part, the former San Antonio mayor and recent presidential hopeful was game, responding , "Just trying to keep up with you @Castro4Congress!"But his brother got the last word