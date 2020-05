San Antonio's H-E-B Hosts Virtual 'Texas-Sized' Ceremony for High School and College Grads

click to enlarge Pixabay

San Antonio's nationally recognized H-E-B grocery chain is again stepping up for the community, this time ensuring new graduates can celebrate their achievements even if the pandemic has delayed big events.The company's "Texas-Sized Graduation" will provide a virtual graduation ceremony for high school and college graduates on Wednesday, May 20, via YouTube Live . The event begins at 7 p.m. and will feature mystery "special guests" officials have yet to reveal."Be it high school or college, the Class of 2020 worked hard to earn their diplomas and we're celebrating them," H-E-B tweeted Local educational institutions including Alamo Colleges, Our Lady of the Lake University, Texas A&M University San Antonio, Texas State University and Trinity University have postponed graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic.Meanwhile, the University of the Incarnate Word and St. Mary's University plan to hold virtual events.