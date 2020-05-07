Planned OLLU Facility Will Offer Counseling, Clinical Services to San Antonio's West Side

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Our Lady of the Lake University

Things are looking up, and coming down, as part of Our Lady of the Lake University's goal to provide speech, hearing and counseling services for an impoverished West Side neighborhood.The new $4 million Center for Children and Family will be located on the 3600 block of West Commerce Street just across Elmendorf Lake Park. A wrecking crew this week began tearing down two structures to make way for what will be a state-of-the-art, two-story facility that offers critical services to residents in 78207, one of the nation's lowest-income zip codes.“The key benefit is we will have more space to serve area residents while providing crucial hands-on training for our students,” said Bernadette Solorzano, clinic director of OLLU's Community Counseling Service. "We can also more closely collaborate with the Jersig Center and the emotional challenges that individuals and families confront when dealing with speech and hearing impairments. Clients will be able to go to one place for their services.”Community Counseling Service and the Harry Jersig Speech-Language-Hearing Center will move to the first and second floors of the new facility, respectively. CCS provides individual, couple and family counseling and psychological testing while the Jersig Center offers clinical services for people with speech, language, swallowing and hearing difficulties.No date has been set for construction to begin on the new building.“This is an exciting first step in a process for OLLU to provide clinical and counseling services in one setting for individuals and families in the community,” OLLU President Diane Melby said. “We are enormously grateful to our donors for providing initial funding to this project.”Donors to the project include the William Randolph Hearst Foundation, the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation, the Frost Bank Charitable Foundation, the C.B. and Anita Branch Trust and the Myra Stafford Pryor Charitable Trust.