Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

Our Lady of the Lake's Fall Initiative Reopens Campuses, New Programs and More

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / OLLU - OUR LADY OF THE LAKE UNIVERSITY
  • Facebook / OLLU - Our Lady of the Lake University
Schools across the city have been shut down for the remainder of this semester, but Our Lady of the Lake University already has plans in place for the fall semester.

Later this year, the university will reopen all three campuses — San Antonio, Houston and Rio Grande Valley — so it can offer in-person, online and hybrid classes. Every class will have procedures in place for the well-being of students, faculty and staff per recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, the Texas Department of Health Services and local health districts.



“OLLU is fortunate that we have a great deal of experience in online and hybrid instruction, an abundance of space on our campuses to allow for social distancing and a university spirit dedicated to personal attention, flexibility and support of our students,” OLLU President Diane Melby, EDd. stated “ We stand on the shoulders of our founders, the Sisters of Divine Providence, who gave us a legacy of perseverance, determination, strength, service and trust in Providence. We have everything we need to move through this challenging time.” 

Every OLLU campus will be applying social distancing guidelines, new cleaning procedures for high-touch areas and new policies for monitoring individuals showing symptoms of illness. The campus in San Antonio will be reopening offline residence halls to allow residents more space for social distancing. The Rio Grande Valley campus, through a recent $3 million grant, also will be buying state-of-the-art equipment to improve online instruction and expand hybrid programs.

What's more, OLLU will kick off initiatives in the fall that include seven new graduate programs and four new certificate programs, free textbooks and digital materials for students. It will also expand sports programs to include women’s tennis, women’s golf and competitive co-ed dance and cheer.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Caught on Recording Saying Reopening Will Increase Spread of Coronavirus Read More

  2. H-E-B Sued in Federal Court Over Price Gouging Allegations Read More

  3. San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose Read More

  4. 10 Best CBD Oil for Dogs to Treat Your Pet With Read More

  5. Planned OLLU Facility Will Offer Counseling, Clinical Services to San Antonio's West Side Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation