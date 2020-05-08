Our Lady of the Lake's Fall Initiative Reopens Campuses, New Programs and More

click to enlarge Facebook / OLLU - Our Lady of the Lake University

Schools across the city have been shut down for the remainder of this semester, but Our Lady of the Lake University already has plans in place for the fall semester.Later this year, the university will reopen all three campuses — San Antonio, Houston and Rio Grande Valley — so it can offer in-person, online and hybrid classes. Every class will have procedures in place for the well-being of students, faculty and staff per recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, the Texas Department of Health Services and local health districts.“OLLU is fortunate that we have a great deal of experience in online and hybrid instruction, an abundance of space on our campuses to allow for social distancing and a university spirit dedicated to personal attention, flexibility and support of our students,” OLLU President Diane Melby, EDd. stated “ We stand on the shoulders of our founders, the Sisters of Divine Providence, who gave us a legacy of perseverance, determination, strength, service and trust in Providence. We have everything we need to move through this challenging time.”Every OLLU campus will be applying social distancing guidelines, new cleaning procedures for high-touch areas and new policies for monitoring individuals showing symptoms of illness. The campus in San Antonio will be reopening offline residence halls to allow residents more space for social distancing. The Rio Grande Valley campus, through a recent $3 million grant, also will be buying state-of-the-art equipment to improve online instruction and expand hybrid programs.What's more, OLLU will kick off initiatives in the fall that include seven new graduate programs and four new certificate programs, free textbooks and digital materials for students. It will also expand sports programs to include women’s tennis, women’s golf and competitive co-ed dance and cheer.