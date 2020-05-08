San Antonio-Area Wildlife Sanctuary Launches Supply Drive to Sustain High Intake

click image

Facebook / Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc.
If you have ever wanted to make an impact in a wild animal's life, now is the time.
This spring, there has been an increase in animal rescues at the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc. Combined with the drop in donations nonprofits are seeing nationwide during the current financial crisis, WRR is facing an unprecedented need at its Kendalia rescue center, and is asking for the community's help.
From May 8-15, WRR is hosting an Enrichment Supply Drive
at the wildlife sanctuary. They are accepting donations in funds or specific items on their Wish List
. Financial donations will contribute to supplies like food, formula, medicine and enrichment items to support animals in need.
Essential items needed for baby season include incubators, nursery blankets and thermal fleece beds. On the enrichment list, donations can be made to purchase items like puzzle toys, cat tunnels and an outdoor tree swing. A catalog of general items like food and cleaning supplies is also detailed on the WRR Wish List.
Needed supplies are itemized with a link to order specific resources from the manufacturer's websites to ensure WRR has the essential goods to keep their 212-acre facility functioning.
For the full inventory of items needed to support wildlife needs during a time of high occupancy, visit WRR online
. Donations can be dropped off at 335 Old Blanco Road, Kendalia, TX
.
