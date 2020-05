San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose

click image Twitter / parscale

Walking into the @WhiteHouse today pre-covid results. #maga @realDonaldTrump face mask. More coming soon! pic.twitter.com/fn16W8YFP5 — Brad Parscale - Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020

Is it just me or do these have a Hannibal Lechter edge to them??? pic.twitter.com/xeyS18sk9H — Christiane Groth (@ChixRivahVA) May 8, 2020

A white nonfunctional COVID MASK with the phrase KEEP AMERICA GREAT on it is a perfect metaphor for Trump’s presidency. pic.twitter.com/rWTvHGFkWD — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 8, 2020

I own a neoprene mask for skiing. That one has breathing holes by your mouth + nose. I’ve only ever worn it when it’s -0, and it still gets all nasty and slimy inside after like 15 minutes.



Imagine wearing this in the summer in the south!! People will have waterlogged faces. — life is more important than capitalism (@lalannika) May 8, 2020

That mask has like 5 easy access points for droplets and you look especially ridiculous, which is impressive because you normally look like this: pic.twitter.com/dQS6EIgbyu — Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) May 7, 2020

Just the President's campaign manager doing a little illegal campaign fundraising on federal government property. https://t.co/i7Q35UD34h — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 8, 2020

They can make theses masks but not N95? — Beammer57 (@brendafeaster5) May 8, 2020

After celebrating Star Wars Day by comparing the Trump campaign to spacefaring genocidal weapon the Death Star , Brad Parscale is drawing comparisons to another movie villain — Hannibal Lecter.On Thursday, Cheeto Voldemort's campaign manager tweeted a selfie wearing a face mask printed with the Trump/Pence 2020 slogan "Keep America Great.""Walking into the @WhiteHouse today pre-covid results. #maga @realDonaldTrump face mask. More coming soon!" the tweet reads.Twitter users immediately picked up on the former San Antonio web designer's uncanny resemblance to infamousantagonist Hannibal Lecter.However, between the two villains, only one has ever been purported to be a genius.Case in point: people are pointing out that the mask design looks to be ineffectual in more ways than one — both due to its shape and that it appears to be made of neoprene.Former Obama adviser and co-host ofDan Pfeiffer also noted that Parscale's tweet is likely in violation of the law: "Just the President's campaign manager doing a little illegal campaign fundraising on federal government property." Not that the Trump administration has ever given a shit about that kind of thing.But it was user @brendafeaster5 who came in with the real question : "They can make these masks but not N95?"