Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 10:41 AM

click image TWITTER / PARSCALE
  • Twitter / parscale
After celebrating Star Wars Day by comparing the Trump campaign to spacefaring genocidal weapon the Death Star, Brad Parscale is drawing comparisons to another movie villain — Hannibal Lecter.

On Thursday, Cheeto Voldemort's campaign manager tweeted a selfie wearing a face mask printed with the Trump/Pence 2020 slogan "Keep America Great."



"Walking into the @WhiteHouse today pre-covid results. #maga @realDonaldTrump face mask. More coming soon!" the tweet reads.


Twitter users immediately picked up on the former San Antonio web designer's uncanny resemblance to infamous Silence of the Lambs antagonist Hannibal Lecter.


However, between the two villains, only one has ever been purported to be a genius.

Case in point: people are pointing out that the mask design looks to be ineffectual in more ways than one — both due to its shape and that it appears to be made of neoprene.


Former Obama adviser and co-host of Pod Save America Dan Pfeiffer also noted that Parscale's tweet is likely in violation of the law: "Just the President's campaign manager doing a little illegal campaign fundraising on federal government property."


Not that the Trump administration has ever given a shit about that kind of thing.

But it was user @brendafeaster5 who came in with the real question: "They can make these masks but not N95?"


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Caught on Recording Saying Reopening Will Increase Spread of Coronavirus Read More

  2. H-E-B Sued in Federal Court Over Price Gouging Allegations Read More

  3. Trump Won't Let Go of Plan to Paint Border Wall at Additional Cost of $500 Million Read More

  4. Planned OLLU Facility Will Offer Counseling, Clinical Services to San Antonio's West Side Read More

  5. Joaquin Castro Teases Twin on Twitter — by Posting Thirst Trap of the Former San Antonio Mayor Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation