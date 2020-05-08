San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose

Walking into the @WhiteHouse today pre-covid results. #maga @realDonaldTrump face mask. More coming soon! pic.twitter.com/fn16W8YFP5— Brad Parscale - Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020
Is it just me or do these have a Hannibal Lechter edge to them??? pic.twitter.com/xeyS18sk9H— Christiane Groth (@ChixRivahVA) May 8, 2020
A white nonfunctional COVID MASK with the phrase KEEP AMERICA GREAT on it is a perfect metaphor for Trump’s presidency. pic.twitter.com/rWTvHGFkWD— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 8, 2020
I own a neoprene mask for skiing. That one has breathing holes by your mouth + nose. I’ve only ever worn it when it’s -0, and it still gets all nasty and slimy inside after like 15 minutes.— life is more important than capitalism (@lalannika) May 8, 2020
Imagine wearing this in the summer in the south!! People will have waterlogged faces.
That mask has like 5 easy access points for droplets and you look especially ridiculous, which is impressive because you normally look like this: pic.twitter.com/dQS6EIgbyu— Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) May 7, 2020
Just the President's campaign manager doing a little illegal campaign fundraising on federal government property. https://t.co/i7Q35UD34h— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 8, 2020
They can make theses masks but not N95?— Beammer57 (@brendafeaster5) May 8, 2020
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.