Monday, May 11, 2020

San Antonio Woman Arrested for Damaging Car in Drive-Thru While Shouting 'All for Whataburger!'

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 2:46 PM

A hangry woman is facing charges after losing her temper and damaging another vehicle waiting in line at a San Antonio Whataburger drive-thru, KSAT reports.

According to the arrest affidavit, Andrea Santarelly, 19, is facing a criminal mischief charge for damaging a car while attempting to cut the line at a Whataburger in the 12500 block of SW Loop 410 on April 15. She was arrested May 9.



The victim noticed Santarelly's white Nissan trying to cut in front of her as she waited for her turn at the window. While attempting the maneuver, Santarelly's vehicle hit the victim's front left panel.

Santarelly exited her Nissan and said, "You hit my car," to the victim, according to the affidavit. The victim said she stayed inside because she was afraid for her safety.

Authorities said Santarelly then shouted "All for Whataburger! Well, I'm going to return the favor!"

At that point, she scraped the top of the victim's vehicle with a belt buckle and damaged the rear of the vehicle as well, according to the report.

The victim called the police. However, Santarelly drove off before a patrol car arrived. Even so, the victim was able to provide the white Nissan's license plate number to dispatchers.

Authorities were able to find Santarelly, who confirmed that she damaged the victim's vehicle. According to the affidavit, Santarelly did $2,076 worth of damage.

