Monday, May 11, 2020

Texas Woman Caught on Video Driving SUV Over Graves at National Cemetery to Avoid Traffic

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 9:54 AM

click image TWITTER / AMANDA_HILL97
  • Twitter / amanda_hill97
There's apparently a new race on the NASCAR circuit: the Cemetery 500.

On Sunday, a woman tweeted video of a Dodge SUV driving through the gravesites of the Houston National Cemetery, presumably to avoid traffic.



According to Houston news station KPRC, witnesses said that she drove over dozens of headstones.

People had come to the cemetery to watch a the Lone Star Flight Museum's Fight to the Finish Flyover in celebration of VE Day.


According to media reports, it's unclear whether the driver, who remains unidentified, was reported to police.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

