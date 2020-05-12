Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

San Antonio Couple Gets Married Over Zoom at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 9:18 AM

A San Antonio zoomed into matrimony over the weekend.

In yet another example of healthcare workers confronting pandemic-related impediments with heroic positivity, nurses at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital volunteered to be bridesmaids for a local couple who had to rethink their wedding ceremony.



According to KSAT, even if Eliazar and Ausenett Cruz had wanted to go through with a public ceremony now that Texas is starting to re-open, the bride was hospitalized for a pre-term condition at 33 weeks pregnant. So, they decided to make their vows over a Zoom call. What's more, hospital staff stepped up to make it special.

Nurses made tissue paper flower bouquets, celebratory signs and even provided reception entertainment by dancing to Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours."

Double congratulations are in order for the newlyweds and expecting couple. Perhaps triple congratulations, to include the staff of St. Luke's for spreading the spirit of love in the time of coronavirus.

