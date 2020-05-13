Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

San Antonio and Bexar Leaders Blast AG Ken Paxton's Threat Over Coronavirus Restrictions

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge Texas AG Ken Paxton has picked a series of legal fights with big Texas cities. - TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Texas Attorney General's Office
  • Texas AG Ken Paxton has picked a series of legal fights with big Texas cities.
San Antonio and Bexar County leaders are firing back at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's threat of legal action against cities that don't scale back coronavirus-related regulations, calling his move political grandstanding.

During a Tuesday night briefing, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff sarcastically referred to correspondence the Republican AG sent to local leaders as a "love letter." Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Paxton is "seeking a cheap political headline."



“He’s laid out a number of specific things which we think he’s wrong about, but he’s attorney general and he certainly has the ability to file a lawsuit, and in some cases, to try to put a local official in jail," Wolff said. "He’s already threatened to do that. Sorry, sorry way to do businesses."

Paxton sent similar letters to Austin and Dallas, arguing that municipal rules such as those requiring people to wear masks in public overstep the state's authority and confuse residents. The letter included a not-so-veiled threat to sue if cities don't roll them back.

"We trust you will act quickly to correct these mistakes to avoid further confusion and litigation challenging these unconstitutional and unlawful restrictions," states the letter, signed by Ryan Vassar, a deputy in Paxton's office.

Paxton, who faced a narrow reelection in 2018, has increasingly picked political fights with big Texas cities, which are largely under Democratic leadership.

Last year, the AG sued San Antonio as part of his investigation into whether the city violated Chick-fil-A's religious liberties when rejecting the fast food chain as an airport vendor. His office has also battled municipal efforts to institute paid sick time rules.

In a joint letter sent to Paxton on Tuesday, Nirenberg and Wolff said city and county rules to contain the coronavirus are consistent with orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott. Those local efforts to contain the virus have saved 8,000 lives, according to a study by the Big Cities Coalition, they added.

"In order to facilitate our work for the common good through common goals, please call our offices directly," the letter concludes. "There is no need for a press release to discuss concerns you may have."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Transgender Woman Identified as Victim in San Antonio Barbershop Killing Read More

  2. San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Caught on Recording Saying Reopening Will Increase Spread of Coronavirus Read More

  4. San Antonio-Area Wildlife Sanctuary Launches Supply Drive to Sustain High Intake Read More

  5. Our Lady of the Lake's Fall Initiative Reopens Campuses, New Programs and More Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation