Texas Man Fired, Under Police Investigation Due to Online Threat Over Whole Foods Mask Policy

A Dallas-area man has landed in hot water for making gun threats while peacocking about Whole Foods' coronavirus precautions on Facebook.
of a Facebook rant allegedly posted by Kevin Bain, an administrative manager at law firm Thompson & Knight LLP, started to go viral on Twitter last Friday.
"No more masks. Any business that tells me to put on a mask (Whole Foods on Lomo Alto) in Dallas will get told to kiss my Corona ass and lose my business forever," the now-removed post allegedly said.
"It's time to stop this BULLSHIT," it continued. "Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my CV19 test results? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results. With Hornady hollow points. Pricey ammo, but worth it in this situation. They have reached the limit. I have more power than they do......they just don't know it yet."
Once alerted to the post, Thompson & Knight took immediate action, firing Bain and alerting authorities.
"This afternoon we learned that an administrative employee of the Firm issued a threatening and offensive post on a personal social media account related to COVID-19 mask protections," the firm said in a statement posted to Facebook
"This post is a complete violation of the values of our Firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve. We have terminated this individual’s employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution. We are deeply sorry for this situation. This type of post is not and never will be tolerated by our Firm."
Highland Park Police Department's Community Relations Officer Lt. Lance Koppa told CNN
that Bain is now under investigation for the post.
