Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Texas Man Fired, Under Police Investigation Due to Online Threat Over Whole Foods Mask Policy

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 1:01 PM

click image A Whole Foods storefront - FACEBOOK / WHOLE FOODS MARKET
  • Facebook / Whole Foods Market
  • A Whole Foods storefront
A Dallas-area man has landed in hot water for making gun threats while peacocking about Whole Foods' coronavirus precautions on Facebook.

Screenshots of a Facebook rant allegedly posted by Kevin Bain, an administrative manager at law firm Thompson & Knight LLP, started to go viral on Twitter last Friday.



"No more masks. Any business that tells me to put on a mask (Whole Foods on Lomo Alto) in Dallas will get told to kiss my Corona ass and lose my business forever," the now-removed post allegedly said.

"It's time to stop this BULLSHIT," it continued. "Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my CV19 test results? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results. With Hornady hollow points. Pricey ammo, but worth it in this situation. They have reached the limit. I have more power than they do......they just don't know it yet."


Once alerted to the post, Thompson & Knight took immediate action, firing Bain and alerting authorities.

"This afternoon we learned that an administrative employee of the Firm issued a threatening and offensive post on a personal social media account related to COVID-19 mask protections," the firm said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"This post is a complete violation of the values of our Firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve. We have terminated this individual’s employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution. We are deeply sorry for this situation. This type of post is not and never will be tolerated by our Firm."

Highland Park Police Department's Community Relations Officer Lt. Lance Koppa told CNN that Bain is now under investigation for the post.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Transgender Woman Identified as Victim in San Antonio Barbershop Killing Read More

  2. San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Caught on Recording Saying Reopening Will Increase Spread of Coronavirus Read More

  4. San Antonio-Area Wildlife Sanctuary Launches Supply Drive to Sustain High Intake Read More

  5. Our Lady of the Lake's Fall Initiative Reopens Campuses, New Programs and More Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation