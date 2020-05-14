Thursday, May 14, 2020
City of San Antonio Announces Two New Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 9:43 AM
A worker at a drive-through testing facility in San Antonio prepares to collect a sample from someone in a vehicle.
This weekend, the city of San Antonio will open two new COVID-19 testing sites targeting underserved and minority communities.
Free walk-up testing for the coronavirus will be available at the Southside Lions Community Center, 310 Hiawatha St., and Claude Black Community Center, 2805 E. Commerce St., from May 14-16. The sites will operate from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. but only have the capacity to test 150 people daily.
The new sites are operated through a partnership by Metro Health and San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Health Program and are intended to serve communities of color, officials say.
While the sites appear to be temporary, they mark another step forward for the city, which just opened up testing for asymptomatic individuals
this week.
