Employee of U.S. Attorney's Office in San Antonio Arrested on Charges of Tipping Off Cartel

A paralegal working in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio has been arrested on suspicion that she tipped off a drug cartel about investigations, according to multiple press reports.
Jennifer Loya was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to court records cited by the Express-News
.
A federal complaint appears to connect Loya's sister, Kimberly Loya, to people involved in drug distribution, the paper reports. The sister is married to Roland Gustamante, who's alleged to head a drug trafficking operation connected with people tied to a Mexican drug cartel, according to the feds' complaint.
A "cooperating defendant" told authorities that Gustamante’s sister-in-law had been providing information on investigations to drug traffickers, the complaint also alleges.
“We are at the beginning of this,” John A. Convery, an attorney representing Loya, told the Express-News
. “It’s just a charge, and we need to investigate it.”
Loya was released after posting a $50,000 bond, according to the paper.
Loya's sister, Gustamante and other associates were also arrested last week, KSAT reports
, citing court records.
