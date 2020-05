Reported Shooting Leads to Police Standoff in Northeast San Antonio

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A San Antonio man is in a standoff with police after allegedly popping a few caps into a neighbor's home late Wednesday night, KSAT reports Police responded to a call on the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek near Binz-Engleman Road after neighbors reported being woken up by gunshots, according to the station. They also discovered that their property had been damaged by gunfire.Officers told KSAT that they attempted to speak with a person named Ricardo about the shooting, but the man barricaded himself inside a home. A 14-year-old was also inside the house, but was able to get out safely.Authorities negotiated with the person for several hours over a loudspeaker, and he almost exited at one point, but returned inside. At the time of this report, police told KSAT the scene was still active.