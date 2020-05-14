Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 14, 2020

San Antonio Police Identify Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Bus Passenger Over Mask Requirement

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Police have identified the suspected gunman they say is responsible for a shooting at a Southeast San Antonio bus stop that left one man hospitalized on Tuesday, KSAT reports.

Jason Jackson, 36, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to authorities, Jackson had a state-issued license to carry.



Alisia Pruneda, public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department, told KSAT that Jackson tried to board a VIA bus Tuesday but was turned away by the driver.

Police said Jackson was refused entry because COVID-19 precautions require all riders are required to wear face masks. However, it's unclear whether that was the only reason the driver didn't allow Jackson to board.

The victim exited the bus to confront Jackson, and the argument escalated into a physical altercation, the station reports. Jackson told the police that the man attacked him, causing him to tumble over and his gun to fall from its holster.

Jackson then grabbed the gun and shot the victim in the torso, police told KSAT.

The victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, in critical condition. Officers said the investigation is still active.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Transgender Woman Identified as Victim in San Antonio Barbershop Killing Read More

  2. San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Caught on Recording Saying Reopening Will Increase Spread of Coronavirus Read More

  4. San Antonio-Area Wildlife Sanctuary Launches Supply Drive to Sustain High Intake Read More

  5. Our Lady of the Lake's Fall Initiative Reopens Campuses, New Programs and More Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation