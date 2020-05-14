San Antonio Police Identify Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Bus Passenger Over Mask Requirement

click to enlarge
Police have identified the suspected gunman they say is responsible for a shooting at a Southeast San Antonio bus stop that left one man hospitalized on Tuesday, KSAT reports
.
Jason Jackson, 36, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to authorities, Jackson had a state-issued license to carry.
Alisia Pruneda, public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department, told KSAT that Jackson tried to board a VIA bus Tuesday but was turned away by the driver.
Police said Jackson was refused entry because COVID-19 precautions require all riders are required to wear face masks. However, it's unclear whether that was the only reason the driver didn't allow Jackson to board.
The victim exited the bus to confront Jackson, and the argument escalated into a physical altercation, the station reports. Jackson told the police that the man attacked him, causing him to tumble over and his gun to fall from its holster.
Jackson then grabbed the gun and shot the victim in the torso, police told KSAT.
The victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, in critical condition. Officers said the investigation is still active.
