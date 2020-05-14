You Supported the SA Current Press Club Because Free, Local Coverage Matters

click to enlarge
Editor's Note: This is a six-week update on the San Antonio Current's SA Press Club initiative.
Faced with unprecedented economic challenges, the Current asked for your help. And, as San Antonians always do, you delivered.
Six weeks ago, we launched the SA Current Press Club
to encourage readers to financially support our mission of providing free, independent and locally focused news coverage. Since then, contributions have steadily rolled in, allowing us to rebuild our budget for freelance writers and rehire one of the full-time staffers we made the painful decision to furlough.
Even while much of the city was in virtual lockdown, we continued to print and distribute our bi-weekly publication and post online updates almost hourly. We documented the monumental changes facing our community, providing updates on the spread of the coronavirus and gauging the response by local, state and national leaders. We also provided unflinching coverage of the crisis’ impact on the restaurants, bars, artists and musicians that make our city a unique place to live.
Your contributions helped make that happen, and we cannot thank you enough for being a partner during this challenging time.
It’s been encouraging to know so many in San Antonio share our view that independent local journalism is vital to building an equitable and forward-thinking community. And it’s clear many of you also understand why it’s important for our coverage to remain free and accessible by all.
Clearly, you saw an investment in the Current
’s work as an investment in our city, and that’s both humbling and encouraging. It’s one of the things that inspires us as we put in the long hours needed to keep the coverage flowing.
Of course, more challenges lie ahead as the Alamo City figures out how to safely reopen. Those steps will determine how quickly advertisers begin spending again and when we return to producing events — the Current
’s two biggest sources of income.
In the meantime, we’ll continue to ask for your support to keep our reporting free, local and fiercely independent. Expect to see more familiar members of the San Antonio community posting on our site to remind you why those remain essential goals.
If you value our mission and haven’t already made a secure contribution, please consider visiting us online at sacurrent.com/SupportLocalJournalism
to read more and learn about some of the perks we’re offering. If you’ve already made a contribution, we appreciate it and encourage you to consider doing so again if you have the means.
Thanks again for the financial vote of confidence in our mission. It has meant everything to us, and we understand it comes at a time that’s difficult for so many — not just news organizations. We will come through the other side of this, and we’ll get there together.