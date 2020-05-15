Social Media Laughs at San Antonio Drama After Man Seeks Revenge Over Stolen Yeezys

click image
Who needs telenovelas when you've got Chad's and Jerrick's sneaker thievery Facebook drama?
On Tuesday, Chad vs. Jerrick 2020 kicked off when Chad Cazares claimed on the social media platform that his (probably now ex-) pal Jerrick Moreno made off with two pairs of his beloved Kanye West-designed Yeezy
sneakers, which he valued at a combined $1,500.
"Everyone meet the thief that stole my shoes!" Cazares' post
read, accompanied by a screenshot of Moreno's Facebook profile.
"Shits wack af stole my all reflective YEEZYs & my Beluga Yeezys out of my house after him and his gf were invited over for a get together (under 10ppl)," the post continued.
Apparently, Cazares and his girlfriend reopened their home just as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reopened the state of Texas, pandemic be damned. But, like the anticipated second wave
of viral infections
that may well accompany
the governor's plan, Cazares also faced some negative consequences.
In his post-theft Facebook post, Cazares asked people to share it widely to try to shame Moreno into returning the shoes, saying "no one is going to get away with stealing my shit from me without having to look at me face to face! And if he has my shoes on when I see him I PROMISE I’ll take them off his feet!"
Drama-loving San Antonians gleefully complied, and the post racked up nearly 800 shares on Facebook — and also hopped over to Twitter.
"Come on Jerrick. Give back the damn shoes," @SanAntonioProbz tweeted
, along with the hashtag #stayclassysanantonio.
However, it seems that all the social media chisme hasn't spurred a return of the valuable kicks.
Late Thursday night — or early Friday morning, depending on your perspective — Cazares posted a photo of himself hugging three pairs of his remaining sneaks with the caption "Hold your loved ones tight!" When asked if his missing pairs had been returned to him, he responded simply: "no."
