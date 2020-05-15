Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 15, 2020

Texans Lag in Responding to the 2020 Census, Study Shows

Friday, May 15, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SANANTONIO.ULI.ORG
  • Courtesy of sanantonio.uli.org
The United States gets one chance per decade to count its population, and each of those tallies has drastic consequences for states, cities and individual residents.

The 2020 U.S. Census will determine how many congressional seats each state gets, for example. It will also inform the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding and influence how the Medicaid and Medicare programs allocate funds across communities.



But doesn't seem to be stirring Texans to action.

According to recent study by the financial site SmartAsset, Texas has the 13th-lowest census response rate, with just 51.2% of the population filling their forms.

Among the 50 most populous cities, San Antonio ranks 32nd, with a 53% total response rate. Austin leads the pack for Texas with 55.3% and ranks 23rd. El Paso tied for 25th with a 55.2% rate.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected originally scheduled timeline for the 2020 count. With field operations paused from Mid-March to beginning of May, the Census Bureau pushed back its deadline from completing the 2020 count from the end of July to the end of October.

This year, the U.S. Census Bureau introduced an online response option to make it easier for residents to answer questionnaires from the safety of their homes.

