Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

San Antonio Church Asks for Help Identifying Thief of Thousands of Dollars in Music Gear

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 4:18 PM

click image An image of the alleged thief, taken from surveillance footage. - FACEBOOK / ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
  • Facebook / St. Paul Catholic Church
  • An image of the alleged thief, taken from surveillance footage.
The Lord may see all, but a suspect in a recent church theft remains unidentified.

The St. Paul Catholic Church —  which reopened for Mass on May 19 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic — now faces another tragedy. Thousands of dollars in musical instruments and gear, along with a computer used to livestream weekly service, were stolen on Sunday night by a thief who was captured on surveillance footage.



Th instruments belong to the Congolese Catholic Choir of San Antonio.

"Most of the instruments, I bought them with my own money, and it breaks my heart," Parishioner Bosco Miller told KSAT. "I invested in it a lot for the sake of the choir, for the sake of the church, and for God’s ministry."

This news comes just before the church resumed first in-person services this week. KSAT reports that St. Paul was able to locate a computer to continue livestreaming Mass.

The suspect entered the church through a side door on Sunday night, leaving a breach on the door that was discovered by church workers on Monday, according to the television report.

The church has requested for help from the community to identify the suspect on Facebook as well as its website.

In an image drawn from video surveillance footage, the suspect is seen wearing a black shirt with a superman logo and blue jeans. He appears to have several tattoos on his left arm.

"While we are very saddened by the break in and all the items stolen, we are thankful no one was hurt and very appreciative of the generosity by so many people," the church posted online. "We are truly blessed at St. Paul and we pray that the person who broke in will find peace in their heart!"

Monsignor Charles Chaffman from St. Paul expressed his concerns for the surrounding community in an interview with KSAT, but also extended an olive branch to the thief.

"My main concern is what happens here at St. Paul's could happen in any home in our neighborhood," he said.

“If the gentleman could know that he entered into a House of Mercy and God’s mercy is always there. Even if you steal my computer.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Federal Judge Says All Texas Voters Can Apply to Vote by Mail During Pandemic Read More

  2. Viral Voting: Why Texas Is Forcing Residents to Risk Infection at the Polls During the Pandemic Read More

  3. Texas Pulls Back on Child Care Subsidies for Essential Workers, Low-Income Parents Read More

  4. San Antonio Shooting Suspect Promotes His SoundCloud and YouTube Accounts During Arrest Read More

  5. Judge Approves Border Wall Work Next to South Texas' Protected Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation