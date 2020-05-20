San Antonio Shooting Suspect Promotes His SoundCloud and YouTube Accounts During Arrest

click to enlarge
A San Antonio shooting suspect taken into custody this week while cameras rolled used his 15 seconds of fame for a little self-promotion.
On Monday, Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Taron Larry Bowie, 23, in the shooting of two teenagers at the Hi-Tech carwash on Lakeview Drive. On his "perp walk" in front of news cameras, Bowie — with a face mask pulled away from his mouth — maintained his innocence and shouted out his SoundCloud and YouTube accounts while police took him into custody.
"I'm innocent, I don't know why they got me in custody, ma'am," Bowie said according to FOX San Antonio
Officers say that victims met Bowie to sell him an Xbox console on May 13 when he allegedly began shooting. Two victims, aged 18 and 19, were shot in the foot and back, and a third individual on the scene was uninjured.
Bowie facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of a firearm.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar didn't mince words when talking to FOX San Antonio
about the incident: “I think it shows the lack of regard for human life, quite frankly."
Salazar added: "If robbery was the motive, they could have just robbed these guys, but he came out shooting, and it appears that he just didn’t care if he was hitting somebody, not hitting anybody, killing somebody in the process. It just shows he was indiscriminately spraying gunfire, and two of these three young men suffered injuries I hope they’ll make a full recovery from.”
Bowie's online presence is certainly blowing up, if not in the way he may have hoped: the top search results for his name are about the shooting, with no SoundCloud page to be seen.
