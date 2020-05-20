Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

San Antonio Shooting Suspect Promotes His SoundCloud and YouTube Accounts During Arrest

Posted By and on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A San Antonio shooting suspect taken into custody this week while cameras rolled used his 15 seconds of fame for a little self-promotion.

On Monday, Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Taron Larry Bowie, 23, in the shooting of two teenagers at the Hi-Tech carwash on Lakeview Drive. On his "perp walk" in front of news cameras, Bowie — with a face mask pulled away from his mouth — maintained his innocence and shouted out his SoundCloud and YouTube accounts while police took him into custody.



"I'm innocent, I don't know why they got me in custody, ma'am," Bowie said according to FOX San Antonio.

Officers say that victims met Bowie to sell him an Xbox console on May 13 when he allegedly began shooting. Two victims, aged 18 and 19, were shot in the foot and back, and a third individual on the scene was uninjured.

Bowie facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of a firearm.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar didn't mince words when talking to FOX San Antonio about the incident: “I think it shows the lack of regard for human life, quite frankly."

Salazar added: "If robbery was the motive, they could have just robbed these guys, but he came out shooting, and it appears that he just didn’t care if he was hitting somebody, not hitting anybody, killing somebody in the process. It just shows he was indiscriminately spraying gunfire, and two of these three young men suffered injuries I hope they’ll make a full recovery from.”

Bowie's online presence is certainly blowing up, if not in the way he may have hoped: the top search results for his name are about the shooting, with no SoundCloud page to be seen.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Federal Judge Says All Texas Voters Can Apply to Vote by Mail During Pandemic Read More

  2. Texas Pulls Back on Child Care Subsidies for Essential Workers, Low-Income Parents Read More

  3. Viral Voting: Why Texas Is Forcing Residents to Risk Infection at the Polls During the Pandemic Read More

  4. City Work Crews Discover Human Remains Near San Antonio's Milam Park Read More

  5. Judge Approves Border Wall Work Next to South Texas' Protected Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation