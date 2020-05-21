Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Texas Teacher's Group Hits Back at Gov. Abbott's Claim That Schools Can Reopen June 1

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS / PIXABAY
  • Pexels / Pixabay
The Texas State Teachers Association is pushing back against Gov. Greg Abbott's all-clear to bring kids back to campus on June 1. The organization, which represents nearly 70,000 Texas educators, warned that the timetable puts both students and faculty at risk.

“With the COVID‐19 pandemic continuing to rage across Texas, the health and safety of students, educators and our communities need to remain our first priority,” TSTA President Noel Candelaria said in a statement. “The pandemic has struck in the vast majority of Texas’ 254 counties, and more than 1,200 new cases were reported yesterday. Fourteen people died of COVID‐19 in Dallas County alone, a daily high for Dallas.”



TSTA asked that the state adopt safety recommendations the teacher's group modeled after the original recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. The current federal recommendations have been politically watered down by the White House, Candelaria added.

The organization says more protective gear is needed for staff before Texas schools can reopen. It also called for enforced social distancing and more stringent sanitation policies.

"Half‐hearted enforcement will endanger students and educators, and our members will not stand for it on their campuses,” Candelaria said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pandemic-Defying Texans Make National News for Embarrassing Antics — and Shooting — at Go Topless Jeep Weekend Read More

  2. Texas Man Fired, Under Police Investigation Due to Online Threat Over Whole Foods Mask Policy Read More

  3. Bexar County Judge Says Texas' Refusal to Accept Jail Inmates May Fuel Another COVID-19 Outbreak Read More

  4. San Antonio Shooting Suspect Promotes His SoundCloud and YouTube Accounts During Arrest Read More

  5. San Antonio Church Asks for Help Identifying Thief of Thousands of Dollars in Music Gear Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation