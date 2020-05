San Antonio Child Dies in Accidental Shooting on the Southeast Side

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A 4-year-old boy was killed Monday night in an accidental shooting on the 1400 block of Avant Avenue in Southeast San Antonio, KSAT reports.According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, the victim and a 10-year-old boy were playing in a bedroom when they found a gun. While it's not clear how the children found the weapon, it went off and fatally wounded the victim in the stomach. He died after being taken to a hospital, according to the KSAT report.Authorities say there were adults in the home and the backyard having a barbecue.An investigation is underway to determine whether charges will be filed.