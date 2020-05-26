Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

San Antonio Police Investigating Memorial Day Triple Shooting

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Three men were hospitalized after a shooting early Monday morning on the East Side, according to MySA.

San Antonio police responded to a shooting in progress at 2:43 a.m. at the Viridian Apartments on the 5400 block of Foster Road, where they found multiple people wounded.



Police discovered Saul Gonzalez, 21, sitting in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and an extended handgun magazine, according to a report. Officers also found a second vehicle nearby with multiple gunshots to the exterior and multiple shell casings. They discovered fresh blood in the vehicle's interior.

Willie Henderson, 20, approached officers on the scene and told them that he had been shot along with Gonzalez and a third man, Jyquon Mackey, 20, MySA reports.

Gonzalez told police that the three men were on the way to pick up a girlfriend when they were shot, according to the news story. However, authorities say that the three victim's stories were inconsistent regarding where the shooting occurred. None of the men could give suspect descriptions.

Investigators found handguns and narcotics inside a bag Gonzalez had been holding, according to MySA.

All victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the case.

