Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Those With COVID Symptoms 'May Want to Consider' Voting Curbside Under New Texas Recommendations

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 12:07 PM

The COVID-19 outbreak has created challenges during a high-stakes Texas election cycle. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • The COVID-19 outbreak has created challenges during a high-stakes Texas election cycle.
With days ticking down to a July primary runoff and COVID-19 cases still rising in the state, Texas Secretary of State Susan Hughs on Tuesday issued recommendations for avoiding outbreaks at the polls.

The eight-page document suggests that folks concerned they have COVID-19 symptoms "may want to consider" voting curbside during the pandemic. Among her recommendations for those not experiencing fever, shortness of breath or "repeated shaking with chills" are bringing along hand sanitizer and your own writing utensil. Oh, yeah, you also may want to consider strapping on a mask.



Suffice to say, voting-rights groups are underwhelmed by Hughs' suggested protocols.

They point out that the recommendations come as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wages an all-out courtroom war to prevent the expansion of vote-by-mail in the state. In multiple lawsuits, proponents argue that letting people under 65 vote by mail would reduce contagion risks at the polls.

“The recommendations that Secretary Hughs put forward today do little to assure voters that they will be safe when they walk into their polling locations," said Lauren Banister, an associate with Austin-based TexPIRG, in an emailed statement. "No one should have to choose between their health and their fundamental right to vote.”

According to Hughs' office, the document released Tuesday is meant as a baseline of safety protocols upon which local administration elections officials can build.

But TexPIRG's Banister suggested that the recommendations ignore the most obvious solution to protecting voters this election season.

“A simple way to ensure polling locations are safe is reduce the number of people who need to show up on election day," TexPIRG's Banister added. "Governor Abbott took the first step when he extended the early voting period. Now the state must allow more people to vote at home. Voting at home is a safe, non-partisan way to protect our democracy and our health at the same time.”

Early voting for the July primary runoff starts June 29.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Truck Calling Out San Antonians' Lockdown-Induced Bad Driving Spotted on the South Side Read More

  2. Clip Shows 90-Year-Old Texas Woman Getting Between Armed Cops and Grandson They Pulled Over Read More

  3. At Rally, Bexar County Republican Chair Cynthia Brehm Claims Coronavirus Is a Democratic Hoax Read More

  4. Congressman Demands USDA End Controversial $39M Contract With San Antonio Event Planner Read More

  5. Joaquin Castro Asks USDA to Look Into How San Antonio Events Firm Landed $39M Federal Deal Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation