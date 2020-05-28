Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, May 28, 2020

San Antonio's Metro Health Launches New COVID-19 Survey

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO FIRE DEPARTMENT
  • Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through.
Metro Health wants to hear from San Antonians about their experiences with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the public health organization launched a brief COVID-19 survey to gather data on the impact of the virus in the Alamo City. The questions address testing accessibility and how the community is practicing social distancing during the pandemic.



City and county officials hope the survey will provide data on how COVID-19 is affecting sections of the community based on zip code.

"By understanding the pandemic's local impact, we will be able to better assist the community as we all adjust to the changing environment, while also becoming better equipped to respond to public health challenges with greater accuracy, speed and effectiveness in the future," Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick said in a statement.

Public health officials and policymakers will analyze the data to develop a more thorough response to the virus over coming months, according to the city's COVID-19 resource page. The survey is available in several languages, including English and Spanish.

San Antonio residents can take the survey online, or by calling the Metro Health hotline at (210) 207-5779.

