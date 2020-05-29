Alamo Plaza Graffiti Gives Activists a New Reason to Get Riled Up Over the Cenotaph

click image
The Alamo Cenotaph's virulent defenders
now have a new target for their ire: spray can-wielding vandals.
Overnight, San Antonio police responded to reports of vandalism downtown and found graffiti scrawled on a sidewalk in Travis Park and on a Losoya Street parking structure, KSAT reports
. Most notably, though, officers discovered tags on on the Cenotaph in Alamo Plaza.
"[Down with] white supremacy / [down with] profit over people / [down with] the ALAMO," the tag on the monument reads.
Police told KSAT the Losoya Street graffiti, painted near a statue of Alamo defender Toribio Losoya, was more of a threat than the tag on the base of the Cenotaph. However, the station blurred out the tags in images accompanying its report, making it unclear what that threat is.
"The third message, visibly seen on a Travis Park sidewalk, is just four letters, a known acronym for the hate of police officers," KSAT's report continues.
Based on those clues, it's reasonable to suspect the acronym in question may be ACAB, which stands for "All Cops are Bastards."
The anti-police graffiti comes as Minneapolis erupts in protest
in the wake of the the death of George Floyd in police custody
. And, to be sure, neither the San Antonio Police Department
nor the Bexar County Sherriff's Office
has a spotless record on officer conduct
.
The Cenotaph graffiti quickly struck a nerve with conservative groups opposed to the city's Alamo Plaza redevelopment process
. Such activists have hotly contested plans to move the monument
— erected in 1936 to memorialize the Alamo's defenders — into another spot in the plaza.
"You liberal fucks are crossing some danger lines, this is the Alamo Cenotaph in San Antonio this morning, spray painted with graffiti," Kerrville conservative Roscoe B. Davis tweeted along with photos of the tagged cenotaph.
"This is not going to stand," the tweet continues.
Lee Spencer White, president of the Alamo Defenders Descendants Association, used incident to lob another complaint against the plan to move the monument 500 feet from its original location.
"This incident clearly shows if the Cenotaph is moved to the Menger [Hotel] area, it will fall prey to every nut job with a can of spray paint," White told the Express-News
. "It’s too little too late to fence off the area."
According to KSAT, police have arrested one suspect in relation to the Travis Street graffiti. However, a spokesperson told the station that the individual in custody hadn't been linked to the other tags.
