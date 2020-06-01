Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of Sponsored

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cops Use Teargas in San Antonio After Vandalism Erupts Following Peaceful Anti-Police Brutality March Read More

  2. How Chaos Gripped Downtown San Antonio Following a Peaceful, Orderly George Floyd March Read More

  3. Alamo Plaza Graffiti Gives Activists a New Reason to Get Riled Up Over the Cenotaph Read More

  4. Clip Shows 90-Year-Old Texas Woman Getting Between Armed Cops and Grandson They Pulled Over Read More

  5. SpaceX Rocket Explodes During Test at the Company's Texas Coast Facility Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation