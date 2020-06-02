H-E-B Says Masks Are No Longer Required For Entry Into Its San Antonio Stores
Posted
By Kayla Padilla
on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM
The San Antonio stores have eased on their mask restrictions.
H-E-B will no longer require customers to wear masks to enter its stores, according to KSAT
.
While maskless shoppers will not be denied entry, H-E-B partners, employees and vendors are still required to wear them, and though the San Antonio-based grocery chain will not enforce mask-wearing, it advises that customers wear facial coverings.
"H-E-B strongly encourages the use of masks or facial coverings by all our customers in all stores," H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield said in a statement sent to KSAT.
"Several municipalities in Texas have mandatory mask orders. H-E-B abides by the ordinances in those areas by strongly encouraging the use of masks, but we will not deny entry."
According to the City of San Antonio's COVID-19 page,
the city's face covering mandate is no longer enforceable, but masks are still strongly recommended. This comes after Governor Greg Abbott's reopening order, which still allows for mask ordinances in local communities, but bans punishment for violators.
