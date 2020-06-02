Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

San Antonio Public Relations Firm Says 'Black Owned Business' Sign May Have Stopped Vandals

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge Vandals broke windows and spray painted downtown San Antonio businesses on Saturday night. - JAMES DOBBINS
  • James Dobbins
  • Vandals broke windows and spray painted downtown San Antonio businesses on Saturday night.
As San Antonians continue to sift through the damage from Saturday's downtown vandalism, a pair of business owners told News4 they believe an unorthodox approach may have spared their office.

Christian and Uche Ogba of Ehcü Public Relations posted signs in the windows of their Broadway Street office reading "Black lives matter," "Black owned business" and "Protect us” in hope vandals — should there be any following the weekend's anti-police brutality march — would pass by instead of stopping to loot or commit vandalism.



"We decided to use the best offense that we know that we could, and that was either sleeping here or letting them know we are with them," Ehcü Public Relations CEO Christian Ogba told News4.

The office, less than a block from the Alamo, was virtually untouched in the unrest that percolated following the peaceful march. Smashed windows and emptied merchandize shelves nearby show the damage could have been leagues worse.

"I don't know if [the lack of damage] meant that they had identified our business as a Black business,” Ogba told News4. “But it gave me a sense that there was someone here that felt like protecting us, and it was a message of hope and so we decided to just amplify it, and it works.”

