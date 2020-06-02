Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

San Antonio's VIA Introduces Free Bus Pass for People Drawing Unemployment Benefits

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / VIA METROPOLITAN TRANSIT
  • Courtesy Photo / VIA Metropolitan Transit
Although VIA Metropolitan Transit began collecting fares again Monday after a 10-week moratorium, unemployed riders are still eligible to ride for free under a new program.

The transit system has launched a Workforce Assistance Pass, which allows customers to ride for free for 31 days if they are drawing unemployment benefits. To receive a pass, riders should present a copy of their benefits statement — so long as it's dated May 15 or after — plus a current photo ID at any VIA ticket window.



Customers with extended unemployment benefits can request a subsequent 31-day pass the same way. The program will continue through August 2020.

VIAtrans customers requesting Workforce Assistance Passes can contact VIA’s goLine at (210) 362-2020 instructions on how to apply for a pass via email.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 2.2 million Texans have filed for unemployment assistance.

