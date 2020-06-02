Tuesday, June 2, 2020
San Antonio's VIA Introduces Free Bus Pass for People Drawing Unemployment Benefits
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 9:41 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / VIA Metropolitan Transit
Although VIA Metropolitan Transit began collecting fares again Monday after a 10-week moratorium, unemployed riders are still eligible to ride for free under a new program.
The transit system has launched a Workforce Assistance Pass, which allows customers to ride for free for 31 days if they are drawing unemployment benefits. To receive a pass, riders should present a copy of their benefits statement — so long as it's dated May 15 or after — plus a current photo ID at any VIA ticket window.
Customers with extended unemployment benefits can request a subsequent 31-day pass the same way. The program will continue through August 2020.
VIAtrans customers requesting Workforce Assistance Passes can contact VIA’s goLine at (210) 362-2020 instructions on how to apply for a pass via email.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 2.2 million Texans have filed for unemployment assistance.
