College Student Filmed Being Ripped from Car and Arrested in Atlanta is From San Antonio

On Saturday, Taniyah Pilgrim and her boyfriend Messiah Young were violently dragged from their vehicle and arrested in Atlanta, grabbing national headlines.Turns out Pilgrim, a student at Atlanta's Spelman College, hails from San Antonio, KSAT reports. Young attends Morehouse College, another historically black college located in the Southern city.The incident, captured in a now-viral video , occurred during Atlanta's protests against police brutality.The clip, as well as bodycam footage released by police, shows officers screaming orders, smashing the driver's side window of the car and using stun guns on the two college students. Young suffered a fractured arm and needed 20 stitches."I still can’t even process what happened," Pilgrim said at a news conference Monday. "We felt like we were going to die in that car."Six police officers have been charged in relation to the incident, according to news reports.“I’m so happy that they’re being held accountable for their actions," Pilgrim said.