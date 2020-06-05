Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 5, 2020

San Antonio Zoo to Increase Attendance Capacity to 50% Starting Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
After reopening in a limited capacity at the end of May, the San Antonio Zoo is taking further steps toward normal operations.

As of Saturday, June 6, the zoo will increase its overall operating capacity from 25% to 50% and open its restaurants and all indoor spaces except for the Discovery House. Guests can also make online reservations for birthday festivities at the attraction.



The zoo's restaurants will operate at 50% occupancy, but tables of more than 10 guests are not permitted. Gift shops will allow for 25% occupancy. Certain amenities — including the Butterfly House, Lorry Landing, Kangaroo Krossing, San Antonio Zoo Train, carousel and water fountains — will remain closed, but bathrooms will be available, with cleanings scheduled on a regular basis.

The zoo recommends that guests plan their visit ahead of time and purchase tickets its online online portal.

