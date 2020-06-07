Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, June 7, 2020

George W. Bush Won't Support Donald Trump’s Reelection, Report Says

Posted By on Sun, Jun 7, 2020 at 9:29 AM

click to enlarge George W. Bush speaks to the UN in this file photo. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / PAUL MORSE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Paul Morse
  • George W. Bush speaks to the UN in this file photo.
George W. Bush will not support the re-election of Donald Trump, according to people familiar with his thinking, The New York Times reported Saturday.

The paper said the former president and Texas governor won't vote for Trump's reelection and that his brother, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, "isn't sure how he'll vote." The paper spotlights several members of the Republican Party who are dissenting from party lines, though Bush was the only prominent Texas politician mentioned. Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Bush, told the Texas Tribune that Bush would steer clear of speaking publicly on his presidential vote and called The New York Times assertion false.



"This is completely made up," Ford said in an email. "He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote."

It is unclear whether Bush will instead be voting for Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic rival. Both of the Bush brothers — and their parents, former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush — said in 2016 they didn’t vote for Trump. But Trump endorsed Jeb’s son, George P. Bush, when he ran for reelection as Texas Land Commissioner in 2018. In 2014, before Jeb Bush ran for president (a race he lost to Trump), George P. told the Texas Tribune’s Evan Smith he wouldn’t endorse his father.

The paper said U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney won't endorse the president, nor will Cindy McCain, widow of U.S. Sen. John McCain. Military leaders are sharing their misgivings, too. William McRaven, the former University of Texas System chancellor and retired Navy admiral, has been vocally dismissive of Trump in the past. He told the Times that Trump isn't qualified for the office.

“President Trump has shown he doesn’t have the qualities necessary to be a good commander in chief,” he said.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was also highlighted as an “unwavering supporter” of Trump.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar County GOP Chair Claims George Floyd's Killing Was a 'Staged Event' to Hurt Trump Read More

  2. Comal County GOP Chair Posts Meme Propagating George Soros Race-War Conspiracy Theory Read More

  3. In False Facebook Posts, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Accused George Soros of Paying Protesters to 'Destroy' the Country Read More

  4. San Antonio Police Union Boss Will Step Down Before Bulk of Negotiations on New City Contract Read More

  5. Our Lady of the Lake Prez Admits Error in Blocking Twitter Users Who Made Sexual Assault Accusations Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation