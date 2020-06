New San Antonio Humane Society Partnership Will Cover $50 in Adoption Fees

San Antonio Humane Society

Bubba is a 3-year-old friend available for adoption at SAHS.

The San Antonio Humane Society (SAHA) is one of three Texas shelters selected by North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) and Swiffer for a sponsorship that will slash $50 in fees from its next 50 adoptions.During June — National Pet Adoption Month — Swiffer is sponsoring specials at participating NSALA shelter partners nationwide and covering up to $50,000 in adoption fees as part of the cleaning products company's Adoption Sweet program The $50 fee waiver at SAHA is good from June 8-14. The fees, which vary depending on the age of the animal, cover spay or neuter surgery, a first set of vaccinations, microchip, de-wormer, flea and heartworm prevention plus a complimentary wellness exam.The fine print? Animal lovers will need to act fast.Potential adopters must submit an online application and a follow-up email containing supporting information. SAHA will review applications on a first-come, first-served basis, and adoption interviews will take place via phone.All approved adoptions will be by appointment only.