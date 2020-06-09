Nominations For the Current's Best of San Antonio 2020 Open Next Week

It's nearly time to break out your list of Alamo City favorites and nominate them for the San Antonio Current
's 30th Annual Best of San Antonio Readers' Choice Awards.
Online reader nominations for Best of San Antonio will open Monday, June 15, allowing you to sound off on your favorite local places, businesses, people and things to do. You'll have the opportunity to share your picks in 150-plus categories.
You may vote once per day until nominations close on July 11. So, spread the word.
Once we tally your choices, the top five in each category will move on to the next phase of voting. Readers will be able to vote for their favorite finalists July 20-August 22, and we'll reveal the winners in our annual Best of San Antonio issue, which hits the stands September 23.
Only Texas-based people and businesses are qualified to win. We also reserve the right to remove categories for low reader engagement or add them based on feedback. We'll also disqualify nominees if we suspect they obtained votes unfairly.
Please note that you'll need to register and turn off pop-up blockers to submit nominations. You may also need to clear your browser's cache
if you have difficulty submitting the form.
