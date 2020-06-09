Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Nominations For the Current's Best of San Antonio 2020 Open Next Week

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM

It's nearly time to break out your list of Alamo City favorites and nominate them for the San Antonio Current's 30th Annual Best of San Antonio Readers' Choice Awards.

Online reader nominations for Best of San Antonio will open Monday, June 15, allowing you to sound off on your favorite local places, businesses, people and things to do. You'll have the opportunity to share your picks in 150-plus categories.



You may vote once per day until nominations close on July 11. So, spread the word.

Once we tally your choices, the top five in each category will move on to the next phase of voting. Readers will be able to vote for their favorite finalists July 20-August 22, and we'll reveal the winners in our annual Best of San Antonio issue, which hits the stands September 23.

Only Texas-based people and businesses are qualified to win. We also reserve the right to remove categories for low reader engagement or add them based on feedback. We'll also disqualify nominees if we suspect they obtained votes unfairly.

Please note that you'll need to register and turn off pop-up blockers to submit nominations. You may also need to clear your browser's cache if you have difficulty submitting the form.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

