Friday, June 12, 2020

Monday Is the Last Day to Register for Texas' Primary Runoff Election

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 9:24 AM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / JAY PHAGAN
  • Wikimedia Commons / Jay Phagan
If you plan to vote in the upcoming Texas primary runoff, Monday is your last day to register.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed back the date of the runoff from May to July 14 as the coronavirus pandemic began closing down the state. Early voting starts June 29.



The highest-profile contest on the ballot will determine whether state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, or Air Force veteran MJ Hegar will run on the Democratic ticket to face Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November.

Some San Antonio-area GOP voters will also help decide whether Tony Gonzales or Raul Reyes face Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones to represent Texas' 23rd Congressional District.

Visit the Texas Secretary of State's site to check whether you're registered. If you aren't, print out this voter registration application and mail it to your county's voter registrar. Your application is good if it's postmarked by Monday.

A sample ballot is available from the Texas Tribune.

