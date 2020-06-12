Friday, June 12, 2020
Monday Is the Last Day to Register for Texas' Primary Runoff Election
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 9:24 AM
If you plan to vote in the upcoming Texas primary runoff, Monday is your last day to register.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed back the date of the runoff from May to July 14 as the coronavirus pandemic began closing down the state. Early voting starts June 29.
The highest-profile contest on the ballot will determine whether state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, or Air Force veteran MJ Hegar will run on the Democratic ticket to face Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Some San Antonio-area GOP voters will also help decide whether Tony Gonzales or Raul Reyes face Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones to represent Texas' 23rd Congressional District.
Visit the Texas Secretary of State's site
to check whether you're registered. If you aren't, print out this voter registration application
and mail it to your county's voter registrar
. Your application is good if it's postmarked by Monday.
A sample ballot is available from the Texas Tribune
.
