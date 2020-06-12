Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 12, 2020

San Antonio Owners of Black Swan Yoga Apologize for Resurfaced Blackface Photos

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 3:41 PM

click image FACEBOOK / BLACK SWAN YOGA
  • Facebook / Black Swan Yoga
Black Swan Yoga San Antonio owners Jaimee and Jamie Scope — yes, you read those first names correctly — apologized this week after images of the married couple resurfaced online in which Jamie, the husband, is wearing blackface.

The photos were taken during Halloween in 2011, when Jamie dressed as Mr. T. The pictures apparently first surfaced last year and drew criticism, but the owners didn't address the issue at the time.



However, this week, after the yoga studio made a social media post supporting Black Lives Matter, commenters criticized the hypocrisy of claiming solidarity while avoiding accountability for the photos. The Current was unable to locate the images online at press time.

"Gotta say I’m from San Antonio and the black face photo of your owners that’s circulating again, without any sort of response, solidifies that this is bullshit... understand that," user @brittny_thomas commented on a June 4 post on the studio's Instagram account.

On Wednesday, BSY SA released a statement on Instagram and Facebook addressing the controversy.

"My husband and I want to address something that has recently resurfaced," Jaimee Swope posted. "You all deserve an apology.

"In 2011, my husband dressed in blackface for Halloween and there are pictures of us together. There is no excuse for our actions. We both want to apologize for the pain it has caused. It was never, ever coming from a place of hate."

The statement goes on to address the couple's choice to ignore the scandal when it first arose: "To be honest, these photos were brought to our attention last year and I wasn't ready. I didn't know how to handle it — I hid it in shame, hoping it would go away if we just ignored it."

BSY SA's parent company in Austin also released a statement.

"Yesterday, we learned that licensees of our brand in San Antonio committed an act of racism 10 years ago by wearing blackface to a Halloween costume party," it reads.

"The owners of BSY SA were trusted by us with the BSY brand, so it is imperative we take actions to repair the damage caused by their decisions."

Both statements detail actions that BSY SA will take in the wake of the scandal, including educating its staff members on anti-racist practices, donating 50% of its profits to the NAACP for the remainder of 2020 and hiring an anti-racism consultant to conduct an audit of its business practices and educate owners and staff.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Firefighter Terminated Over Racist Social Media Posts Read More

  2. Groups Demand San Antonio Independent School District Rethink Funding for Campus Cops Read More

  3. Public Health Group Warns Texas Among States With Most Alarming COVID-19 Numbers Read More

  4. San Antonio Health Officials Say City Is Seeing Second Wave of COVID-19 Infections Read More

  5. Texas Posts Third Day of Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations Amid Gov. Greg Abbott's Reopening Plan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation