Saturday, June 13, 2020

Advertisers Flee Fox Host Tucker Carlson's Show as He Escalates Anti-Black Lives Matter Screeds

Saturday, June 13, 2020

click to enlarge Tucker Carlson - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Tucker Carlson
At least seven major advertisers, including T-Mobile and Disney, have pulled out of Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show over his increasingly inflammatory rhetoric about Black Lives Matter protests.

Poshmark and Jackson Hewitt became the two most recent corporations to confirm they'd their yanked their ads, joining Papa John’s, Vari, SmileDirectClub and the aforementioned T-Mobile and Disney, according to the site Media Matters.



T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert even took to Twitter to make sure consumers knew where he stood on the matter. "Bye-bye Tucker Carlson! #BlackLivesMatter," he responded to people asking whether the cellular company supports the Fox host's views.
Critics have long called out Carlson for promoting white supremacist views. However, in the wake of anti-police brutality marches, the conservative commentator has amped up his divisive content

In May, Carlson claimed recent protests against police brutality were part of an “ancient battle” between “thugs” and “normal people.” More recently, he claimed the Black Lives Matter movement doesn't care about Black people, warning viewers to “remember that when they come for you.”

In a statement supplied to the Current, Fox News said all national ads removed from Carlson’s show have moved to other programs on the channel.

