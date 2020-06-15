Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 15, 2020

Officials Warn Against Scammers Asking San Antonio Residents to Pay Off Code Violations

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS / ADRIANNA CALVO
  • Pexels / Adrianna Calvo
As if folks didn't have enough to worry about with a flood of coronavirus-related scams, Bexar County has warned that a swindler is calling residents to claim they have open code-violations cases.

According to authorities, the scammer offers to take payment over the phone, then provides a fraudulent six-digit confirmation number.



"Our department would never call and demand payment over the phone," said Andrew Winter, Bexar County's Environmental Services Director. "Our policy is to always try to work together with the property owner to ensure compliance. Any payment request would originate from the courts, should the owner choose not to comply."

Residents wanting to verify a call from they county's Environmental Services department should hang up and call back the department directly at 210-335-6700 or email county code compliance at codecompliance@bexar.org, officials said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Man Claiming to Be UFC Fighter Wounds Eight People in Shooting at North San Antonio Bar Read More

  2. San Antonio Owners of Black Swan Yoga Apologize for Resurfaced Blackface Photos Read More

  3. With Coronavirus Cases Climbing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says "No Real Need" to Scale Back Business Reopenings Read More

  4. Advertisers Flee Fox Host Tucker Carlson's Show as He Escalates Anti-Black Lives Matter Screeds Read More

  5. As COVID-19 Rebounds, Bexar County's Nelson Wolff Tells Gov. Abbott to Let Cities Require Masks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation