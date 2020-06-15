Monday, June 15, 2020
Officials Warn Against Scammers Asking San Antonio Residents to Pay Off Code Violations
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM
As if folks didn't have enough to worry about with a flood of coronavirus-related scams
, Bexar County has warned that a swindler is calling residents to claim they have open code-violations cases.
According to authorities, the scammer offers to take payment over the phone, then provides a fraudulent six-digit confirmation number.
"Our department would never call and demand payment over the phone," said Andrew Winter, Bexar County's Environmental Services Director. "Our policy is to always try to work together with the property owner to ensure compliance. Any payment request would originate from the courts, should the owner choose not to comply."
Residents wanting to verify a call from they county's Environmental Services department should hang up and call back the department directly at 210-335-6700 or email county code compliance at codecompliance@bexar.org, officials said.
