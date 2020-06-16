Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Texas Lands Near the Middle of States Ranked by Friendliness to LGBTQ+ Residents

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge ROSEMARY KETCHUM / PEXELS
  • Rosemary Ketchum / Pexels
Texas slotted in at No. 27 in a new study ranking U.S. states on how welcoming they are to the LGBTQ+ community.

The financial news site 24/7 Wall Street compared states by their number of hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation and gender identity and also their laws affecting LGBTQ+ people. The study also took into account the number of LGBTQ+ people in each state plus its number of pride centers per capita.



Topping the list was Nevada, which has the nation's second-highest LGBTQ+ population and also passed 34 laws protecting the rights and safety of those residents between 2009 and last year.

Alabama ranked 50th due to its relatively small LGBTQ+ population and lack of legal protections for them. Indeed, Alabama police jurisdictions don't even participate in reporting of hate crimes motivated by gender or sexual orientation, according to the report.

Texas' middling rank comes down to its continued lack of statewide nondiscrimination laws protecting LGBTQ+ people in employment, housing, education, adoption and other areas, according to 24/7 Wall Street. It's also one of just 10 states that allow child welfare organizations to discriminate against potential LGBTQ+ parents in adoptions based on religious objections.

The bright spot for the Lone Star State is that some of its biggest cities — San Antonio among them — protect people from discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

Although timed to coincide with Pride Month, the study also happened to dovetail with the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that existing federal law protects queer and transgender people in the workplace.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. SNIPSA Executive Director and Vice President Called Out for Family Photo Featuring Blackface Read More

  2. San Antonio Owners of Black Swan Yoga Apologize for Resurfaced Blackface Photos Read More

  3. Man Claiming to Be UFC Fighter Wounds Eight People in Shooting at North San Antonio Bar Read More

  4. Ted Cruz Gets in Online Wrestling Match With Actor Ron Perlman Read More

  5. Advertisers Flee Fox Host Tucker Carlson's Show as He Escalates Anti-Black Lives Matter Screeds Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation