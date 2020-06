Man Suspected of Shooting 8 People at San Antonio's Rebar Arrested in Florida

click to enlarge Twitter / @raulbrindis

Police cordoned off the area around North Side nightspot Rebar after the shooting.

Federal marshals have arrested the suspect in a shooting that wounded eight people at a North San Antonio bar last weekend.Jenelius Crew, 37, was taken into custody Thursday morning in Miami after evidence collected by homicide detectives suggested that he opened fire outside the nightspot Rebar, according to a San Antonio Police Department Facebook post.Witnesses at the scene said a man claiming to be a UFC fighter was denied entry to the club because he was intoxicated. After being turned away, the suspect allegedly went to his vehicle, retrieved a rifle and opened fire.During the investigation, authorities traced Crew to a Miami hotel."While conducting surveillance, task force officers observed Crew exit the hotel room," SAPD stated on social media . "The Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force and Broward County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Crew and took him into custody without incident. Crew was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail."

SAPD said it obtained eight warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon prior to the arrest.



Five women and three men, ages 23 to 41, were wounded in the incident, which occurred Friday, June 12. All are expected to recover.